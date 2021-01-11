Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 59,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 14,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

