Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

