Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$14.50

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.63.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$13.19 on Friday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The stock has a market cap of C$884.75 million and a PE ratio of -188.43.

About Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

