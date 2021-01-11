Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $120.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $91,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $91,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,545 shares of company stock valued at $58,622,293. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

