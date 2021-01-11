Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,940 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

