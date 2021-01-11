Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $107.70 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $110.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

