Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.