Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,942,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 882,880 shares during the last quarter.

SHO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

