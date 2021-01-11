Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

US Ecology stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

