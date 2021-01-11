Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

