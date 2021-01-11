Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.15 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $828,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

