Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,576 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

CR opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

