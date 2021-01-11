Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,841 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.06 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

