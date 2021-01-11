Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $8,372,801.90 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,245.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

