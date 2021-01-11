Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

GHL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,540. The company has a market cap of $240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

