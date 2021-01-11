Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.38. Greenpro Capital shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 20,439 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

