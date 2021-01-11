Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $86,314.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $86,314.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for $14.70 or 0.00042421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 989,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

