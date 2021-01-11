Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.01. 1,902,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Grubhub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,784,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,099,000 after buying an additional 115,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.