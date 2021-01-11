Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. Grubhub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,373 shares of company stock worth $4,541,479. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.