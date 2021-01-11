Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $35,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,778 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,484 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

