HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

