HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.29 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $6.29 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

