HC Wainwright Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $13.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

