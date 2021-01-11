HC Wainwright Raises ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $17.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

