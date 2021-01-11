Head-To-Head Analysis: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

61.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60%

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.83 $10.98 million $0.50 26.36

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Wetouch Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.