Head to Head Comparison: PROS (NYSE:PRO) vs. Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 1 3 5 0 2.44

PROS has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.82 -$11.81 million N/A N/A PROS $250.33 million 8.38 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -50.32

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79% PROS -28.65% -33.57% -9.97%

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROS beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer. Further, it offers Airline eCommerce products, such as PROS Airline Shopping; PROS Airline Merchandising; and PROS Airline Retail. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

