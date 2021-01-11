Head to Head Comparison: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

92.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Sirius International Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Sirius International Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 13.02% 5.21% 1.07% Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Sirius International Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.01 $748.80 million $9.13 18.20 Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.82 -$47.30 million N/A N/A

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.