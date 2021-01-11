Head to Head Contrast: MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) versus BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given MVC Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and MVC Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.29 $16.32 million $0.65 14.03

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MVC Capital pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MVC Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

