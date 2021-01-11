Head to Head Contrast: Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) & RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Simply has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simply and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simply and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Simply.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply and RADA Electronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.22 -$21.02 million N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 9.25 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -189.00

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Simply.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Simply on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

