Head to Head Review: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) versus Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Networks and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks 4.85% 53.93% 6.93% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AMC Networks has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMC Networks and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks $3.06 billion 0.53 $380.49 million $9.27 4.23 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.69 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AMC Networks and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks 3 4 3 0 2.00 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMC Networks presently has a consensus price target of $26.82, suggesting a potential downside of 31.55%. Given AMC Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Networks is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of AMC Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMC Networks beats Promotora de Informaciones on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 125 countries and territories. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. It also provides subscription streaming and talent management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

