Head-To-Head Review: ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) vs. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ComF5 International alerts:

This table compares ComF5 International and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 1.80% 11.28% 6.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ComF5 International and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 1 8 3 0 2.17

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.95, indicating a potential downside of 34.87%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ComF5 International and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $540.24 million 2.46 $7.50 million $0.59 33.71

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats ComF5 International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ComF5 International

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR and PM solution; NextGen Mobile; and NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions. In addition, it provides population health solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management, and NextGen Population Health Performance Management; and patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Patient Portal, NextGen Self Scheduling, NextGen Patient Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits solutions. Further, the company offers NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Health Data Hub, and NextGen Share interoperability solutions; managed services, including NextGen Managed Cloud and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services; professional services; and client service and support. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ComF5 International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ComF5 International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.