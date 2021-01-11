Head to Head Review: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) & Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Subsea 7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.95 -$83.60 million $0.05 217.10

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 -31.13% -7.15% -5.19%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations for oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 5 chartered vessels and 91 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

