Head to Head Survey: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 13.12 $46.36 million $1.36 16.47 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.07 $4.08 million $3.83 1.77

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 6 1 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

