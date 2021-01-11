Head to Head Survey: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paya and AGBA Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 74.94 AGBA Acquisition N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Paya and AGBA Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% AGBA Acquisition N/A 0.52% 0.05%

Volatility & Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGBA Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paya and AGBA Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGBA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than AGBA Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of AGBA Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AGBA Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGBA Acquisition beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China. AGBA Acquisition Limited was founded in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

