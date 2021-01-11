HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.52.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.