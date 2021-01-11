Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.30 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $285.56 million and approximately $44.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,217,512 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

