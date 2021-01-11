Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $214.10 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Front-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.