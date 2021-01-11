Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 117,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 552,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

