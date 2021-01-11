Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

