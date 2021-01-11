Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,039 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 429,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

