Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226,489 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

