Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

STZ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

