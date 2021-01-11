Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,376 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $18,231,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 191,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,031,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.31. 5,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,940. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $437.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.63 and its 200 day moving average is $280.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

