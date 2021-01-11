Hexavest Inc. Sells 321,911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 321,911 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $50.92. 372,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

