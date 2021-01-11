Hexavest Inc. Sells 72,142 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,142 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 393.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.