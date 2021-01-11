Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $38.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.