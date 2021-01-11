Hi Mutual Society Trading Down 54.5% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $843,133.93 and approximately $7,620.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.35 or 0.03896780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00319544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

