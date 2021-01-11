Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 18893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

