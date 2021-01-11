Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY remained flat at $$77.55 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

