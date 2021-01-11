Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in salesforce.com by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,999 shares of company stock worth $56,203,224. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,755. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

